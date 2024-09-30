Ben White to miss out | Predicted Arsenal XI vs PSG

The Champions League is set to feature at the Emirates Stadium for the very first time this season as Paris Saint-Germain visit Arsenal on Tuesday, 1st October at 20:00 local time.

Mikel Arteta’s side is high on confidence having beaten Leicester City in a six-goal thriller at the weekend and will be likely to line-up as follows in their bid to win their first European Cup match of the campaign.

Goalkeeper – David Raya featured in the team’s 4-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League despite fears of an injury and will keep his place against PSG in between the sticks for Arsenal.

Defenders – Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba are head and shoulders above any other central defender on Arteta’s roster. The former Ligue 1 duo will partner with one another against PSG on Tuesday night.

£42 million star Riccardo Calafiori appeared to suffer a knock at the weekend but he was able to take part in training on Monday so should be fit to keep his place at left-back. However, Ben White wasn’t involved in North London today so he’s set to miss his third successive match with a thigh problem.

Jurrien Timber is expected to start once again at right-back in White’s absence but Oleksandr Zinchenko remains out. Takehiro Tomiyasu could be back on the bench after taking part in training.

Odegaard remains sidelined

Midfielders – Mikel Merino is in the final stretch of his recovery from a shoulder injury and took part in training with the rest of the Arsenal squad on Monday. The Spaniard could get some minutes off the bench if he’s deemed ready.

Thomas Partey will start next to Declan Rice in the double pivot for Arsenal. Martin Odegaard remains out with an ankle injury so it will be interesting to see who starts in the attacking midfield role.

Leandro Trossard was the hero against Leicester but he might get a rest with Kai Havertz dropping into a deeper midfield role. Ethan Nwaneri made an excellent cameo off the bench at the weekend so he’ll be hoping to feature in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are likely to keep their places on the wings for Arsenal.

Forward – Arteta might want a striker with the ability to drop deep and be a creative outlet against Paris Saint-Germain and so Gabriel Jesus might be drafted in. Raheem Sterling would be an attacking option from the bench.

This is how the team could look on paper: