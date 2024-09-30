Chelsea ‘keeping a close eye’ on Jhon Duran with West Ham also keen

Chelsea purchased a number of attackers in the transfer window this summer but none of those were an out and out striker. Nonetheless, the team is producing good results and look set to challenge for a top four finish.

A promising start to life under Enzo Maresca has not deterred the Blues from looking at opportunities to sign players in 2025 with Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran the latest to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Give Me Sport has reported that Chelsea are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Duran but face competition from West Ham, with a deal possible in either January 2025 or in the summer transfer window next year.

He was linked with departing Aston Villa in the recently concluded window as well but Unai Emery refused to let go of the Colombian international as he is seen as a very reliable back-up for Ollie Watkins.

Indeed, that has been the case with Duran striking five times already this season in spite of playing extremely limited minutes, although regular playing time has still been hard to come by for the young forward.

West Ham likely to appeal to Duran more than Chelsea

Chelsea will be able to offer Jhon Duran the prospect of playing European football regularly, perhaps in the Champions League, but it remains to be seen if he would be able to start given Nicolas Jackson appears to be the first choice striker.

The former Villarreal marksman is very much the go-to option for Enzo Maresca to lead his line and even if Duran were to join Chelsea to pursue more minutes as compared to Villa, that might not actually be the case.

At West Ham, however, he would have a long-term future as Michail Antonio’s replacement. Niklas Fullkrug, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer, has failed in the final third, thereby prompting the Hammers to consider bringing in another striker.

Duran, who is valued at just £16 million on Transfermarkt, might have to wait until next summer for a transfer, however, as Emery might not be open to letting go of an important secondary option midway through the season.