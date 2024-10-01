West Ham plot swoop to sign Omar Marmoush next year

West Ham United are reportedly considering signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, as per Football Transfers.

The Hammers decided to strengthen the centre-forward position by signing Niclas Fullkrug this summer. But, the forward has been out injured since the last international break having sustained a problem with Germany.

Amid the 31-year-old’s absence, Julen Lopetegui has deployed Michail Antonio in the number nine position with Danny Ings also at his disposal. But, while the Jamaican will turn 35 next year, Ings has already turned 35.

Therefore, West Ham would be better off freshening up the attack by signing a younger striker. The East London club have struggled with goal-scoring issues this season as they have scored seven goals in as many games in all competitions.

Now, Football Transfers states that Lopetegui’s side have registered their interest in signing Marmoush to strengthen the attack and the player is open to moving to the Premier League.

Marmoush to West Ham

The report says Nottingham Forest were interested in him last summer and even submitted a formal proposal worth around £25m to lure him to the City Ground but, the Eagles rejected the proposal.

Having signed him last summer, the forward still has three years left in his current contract so Frankfurt are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money for him and reportedly want around £42m.

The forward has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring six goals and registering five assists in seven appearances in all competitions. He is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the striker role as well as the left-wing position.

Marmoush has started showcasing his goal-scoring prowess in the Bundesliga in recent times and the East Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he were to join the club next year.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Hammers eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature to strengthen the attacking department.

Meanwhile, West Ham will host Ipswich Town at the London Stadium before the international break and after the hiatus, they will face off against city rivals Tottenham Hotspur later this month.