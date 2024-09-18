Liverpool & Arsenal in battle to sign Omar Marmoush

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Eagles as a free agent last summer, the 25-year-old has now established himself as the main man in the German side’s attack following Randal Kolo Muani’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

Marmoush has enjoyed a stellar start to this campaign, scoring four goals and registering three assists in five appearances for club and country. So, it seems having been impressed by the Egyptian’s recent performances, Liverpool and Arsenal have expressed their interest in signing him.

According to the report by Fichajes, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Marmoush’s performances before making a possible move to lure him to Anfield.

The player is open to taking the next step in his career and moving to the Premier League so Liverpool would be able to persuade him to join the club should they formalise their interest. Having recently signed the forward, Frankfurt have no intention of letting their star man for cheap and want at least £42m.

Battle

However, the Spanish outlet states that Arsenal are also monitoring Marmoush’s performances as they are hoping to reinforce their attack to fight for the Champions League and the Premier League title.

Moreover, apart from Arsenal and Liverpool, West Ham United and Crystal Palace have also expressed their interest in signing the Egyptian international.

Arsenal are said to be looking to sign a new prolific goal-scorer. They were linked with numerous names throughout the summer window but didn’t sign anyone before the deadline. After deciding not to bolster the number nine position in the recently concluded window, they are now seemingly planning to do that next year.

On the other hand, Liverpool have a strong attacking department but Darwin Nunez has been struggling to prove his worth in the Premier League and has now found himself out of favour under Arne Slot. So, perhaps Liverpool have already started thinking about replacing him with a new striker.

Marmoush is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the left flank as well as the centre-forward role. If he can continue to showcase his goal-scoring form in the Bundesliga throughout this season then Arsenal or Liverpool could eventually opt to formalise their interest in securing his signature.