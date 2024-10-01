Liverpool plot swoop to sign Bryan Mbeumo to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have joined a host of Premier League clubs to indicate interest in Brentford’s in-form forward Bryan Mbeumo, as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to TEAMtalk.

The France-born Cameroon international has been in scintillating form this season, netting five goals in six Premier League appearances. His opening-minute strike against West Ham last weekend meant he’s now leapfrogged Ivan Toney to record 48 direct goal contributions for Brentford, the most by any player in the club’s history.

His performances have attracted the interest of Liverpool with TEAMtalk reporting that the Merseyside club have included the 25-year-old among their targets to replace Mohamed Salah – who is facing an uncertain future with his contract coming to an end next summer.

A previous report from TEAMtalk revealed that the club’s hierarchy does not expect Salah to extend his contract with a potential move to Saudi Arabia looming next season.

Mbeumo’s ability to play in different positions across the frontline, as well as his experience in the Premier League, makes him an attractive proponent for the Reds, as per the report.

Liverpool brace for potential Salah’s departure

However, the Merseyside club face competition for the Cameroonian signature with Arsenal also keen on signing Mbeumo while Newcastle United have also indicated their interest, according to the report.

Mbeumo’s contract at the Gtech community stadium will run until the summer of 2026 with a €40m (£33m) valuation by Transfermarkt, and TEAMtalk reports that the club are retaining the option of a one-year extension.

Salah has enjoyed a sensational spell at Anfield since signing for the club from the Italian side AS Roma in 2017. Leaving the club after seven years might cause outrage among fans, but everyone can attest that the 32-year-old has given everything for the club.

Liverpool are already looking at possible replacements, and Mbeumo fits the bill as he’s proven himself to be dangerous in front of goal during his time at Brentford.

Liverpool have a good working relationship with Brentford, having sold Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg to them in the summer, and will hope this gives them an advantage over the likes of Arsenal in their pursuit of Mbeumo.

However, the Gunners will still pose a real threat to Liverpool’s hopes as Mikel Arteta looks to further strengthen his attacking ranks. Arsenal are unlikely to make Raheem Sterling’s loan permanent next summer so Arteta could be eyeing Mbeumo as his replacement.