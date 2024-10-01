Arsenal make enquiries to sign Palmeiras 18-year-old centre-back Vitor Reis

Arsenal are in battle with a host of top European clubs, including Real Madrid, for the signature of Palmeiras’ 18-year-old centre-back Vitor Reis, as per the Athletic.

The 18-year-old rose to prominence at the 2023 FIFA u17 World Cup in Indonesia, where his spectacular performances at the back helped Brazil reach the competition’s semi-finals.

Having come through the ranks at Palmeiras, the youngster has now become a first-team regular at the club – and has made a huge impression with 11 appearances so far in the Brazilian Serie A.

According to the Athletic, Arsenal have made enquiries with Palmeiras and the player’s camp over a possible move to North London. However, the Gunners face competition as Real Madrid have also held initial talks about taking the player to Spain.

In addition, the report adds that Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as Laliga table leaders Barcelona – have also indicated an interest in signing the Brazilian gem, so a fierce battle could ensue.

Following the expiration of his previous contract in February 2027, the Athletic reports that Reis extended his contract to remain with the Green and Whites until December 2028 with a €100m (£83m) termination clause.

Although the 12-time Brazilian champions have not set a transfer valuation for the player, they intend to keep him at the club until the conclusion of the Club World Cup in 2025, as per the report.

Arsenal in battle for Brazilian gem

The Brazilian market has produced some of the best players in the world over the years.

Particularly, Palmeiras have produced some of the best Brazilian talents who have gone on to grace major Leagues across Europe in recent times.

The likes of Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, Madrid’s Endrick, Chelsea-bound Estevao Willian, and West Ham United’s Luis Guilherme are all protégés of the club that has become one of the world’s best talent factories.

Reis could potentially be the next Brazilian gem to grace the grandest stages in European football, with his reputable performances and maturity at 18 years of age making him an attractive proponent for clubs such as Arsenal.

The North Londoners currently have a contingent of Brazilian players in their squad, so adapting to life in England won’t be a daunting task for the teenager if he completes a swoop to the Emirates.