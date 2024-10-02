Key man out as Ange makes 6 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Ferencvaros

Tottenham Hotspur are back on the continental front as they return to the Europa League on Thursday, 3rd October, with a visit to Hungary to take on Ferencvaros.

Having already beaten Qarabag in their opening match of the competition, Ange Postecoglou’s men can take a big step towards qualification into the next round with another win.

Spurs are also on a four-match winning run in all competitions and as they look to make it five on the trot, here is a look at their potential line-up for the trip to Budapest.

Goalkeeper – The Europa League is usually a tournament where the secondary goalkeeper plays but that does not seem to be the case at Tottenham. Ange Postecoglou is likely to stick with Guglielmo Vicario against Ferencvaros on Thursday evening.

Defenders – Radu Dragusin is suspended having been red carded against Qarabag last time out. The Romanian’s enforced absence means Spurs might not make rotations in the heart of their back four with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven keeping their places.

The main full backs, however, are expected to be rested and so, Archie Gray would come in at right back while Ben Davies will get the nod on the left side.

Wholesale changes in midfield

Midfielders – Postecoglou’s preferred midfield trio of Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison could be benched against Ferencvaros, which would allow Pape Mata Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and Yves Bissouma to form a trident in the engine room like last time in the Europa League against Qarabag.

There is adequate depth in Tottenham’s midfield so it is not a surprise that their manager is making the most of his opportunities to rest some key players from the squad.

Forwards – Son Heung-min missed the trip to Manchester United at the weekend and is unlikely to be risked against Ferencvaros either. Therefore, an unchanged attacking eleven from the win over the Red Devils could see Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson start on the flanks while in-form star Dominic Solanke will lead the line.

Here is how the team could look on paper: