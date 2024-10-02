Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign Adam Wharton

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per TEAMtalk.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Red Devils splashed the cash this summer to strengthen the squad. However, they have started the season poorly as they are currently 13th in the Premier League table with seven points from six games.

Erik ten Hag has now found himself under tremendous pressure and is at risk of losing his job. Amid this situation, United have already started planning to reinforce the squad next year.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, with Christian Eriksen already entering the first year of his current contract, United are ready to let him leave in January to avoid losing him for free at the end of this season.

Man Utd have earmarked Wharton as a serious target to replace the Dane, however, there is very little chance that United would be able to lure him to Old Trafford in the winter window.

Battle

Therefore, a summer move is a possibility but the Eagles won’t let him leave for cheap. The midfielder, valued at around 25m by Transfermarkt, still has five years left in his current contract so the South London club are in a solid position to demand a big fee if they are forced to sell him next year.

However, the report says Liverpool have also been keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old’s development in recent times and could make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year.

It was an open secret that Liverpool were keen on signing a new midfielder this summer. Real Sociedad man Martin Zubimendi was their primary option but the player eventually turned down the possibility of playing for the Reds to stay at his boyhood club. Now, it looks like the Merseyside club are planning to strengthen the engine room next year.

Wharton is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder in future. Therefore, if Liverpool or Man Utd can eventually manage to purchase him then that would be a great coup.