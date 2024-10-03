Ryan Gravenberch continues fine Liverpool form vs Bologna



Liverpool registered their 5th successive victory with a 2-0 Champions League win over Bologna yesterday.

Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah were the goalscorers for the Merseyside giants, but Ryan Gravenberch bagged the man of the match accolade after another robust midfield performance.

The Dutch international had an average debut campaign, having joined the Reds from Bayern Munich without pre-season preparation with them. He was in-and-out of the starting plans of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool looked for a new no.6 during the summer, but their failure to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad has proved a blessing. Gravenberch has grabbed the opportunity with both hands this season.

The 22-year-old has played every minute in the Premier League and Champions League. He was superb on Wednesday against Bologna with 41 of his 45 passes completed along with 9 recoveries and 100% tackles won.

Gravenberch played in a central position for the Reds last season with Klopp preferring the likes of Wataru Endo and Mac Allister behind him. He has been handed more defensive duties under head coach Arne Slot.

The former Ajax graduate has finally found a new lease of confidence and the Dutchman has started to show glimpses of his form from his Amsterdam days where he stood out under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag.

The faithful at Liverpool will be hoping that he can continue his stand-out performances for the rest of the campaign.

Liverpool are top of the Premier League after 6 games into the season. They face Crystal Palace away from home in Saturday’s early lunch-time kick-off. A victory would be the perfect way to sign off before the international break.

The Reds had a brilliant record against Palace between 2017 and early 2022 with 10 straight league wins. However, things have changed lately with just 1 victory over the last four outings including a loss at Anfield last term.

Slot’s side should be favourites to beat Palace this time. The London club are presently 18th with 3 points on the board.