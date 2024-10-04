Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd ‘very interested’ in signing Kerem Akturkoglu
Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing SL Benfica star Kerem Akturkoglu, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.
Having endured a dire campaign last term, finishing eighth in the Premier League, the Red Devils decided to reinforce the squad by splashing the cash this summer.
However, things haven’t improved much at Old Trafford as they are currently 13th in the Premier League table with seven points from six games. Scoring goals has been a huge issue for Erik ten Hag’s side as they have only found the back of the net five times in the league and their goal difference is -3.
So, it appears United’s hierarchy are now planning to resolve their goal-scoring issues by purchasing a new attacker next year. Fichajes claims that Akturkoglu is on Man Utd’s wish-list and they have registered their interest in him having been impressed by his displays this season.
The 25-year-old joined the Eagles from Galatasaray this summer and before moving to the Portuguese giants, the forward made five goal contributions for the Cimbom in six appearances in all competitions this season.
Akturkoglu to Man Utd
Upon moving to Estadio da Luz, Akturkoglu has been showcasing his productivity, scoring four goals and registering two assists in five appearances in all competitions. Moreover, he scored a hat-trick against Iceland in the Nations League for Turkiye last month.
The Spanish outlet states that Man Utd are prepared to spend a fee of around £33.6m[€40m] to lure him to Old Trafford.
The Benfica star featured against Ten Hag’s side in the Champions League group stage last term and scored in both encounters.
Akturkoglu is a left-winger by traits. He is excellent in taking set-pieces, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers, works hard without possession and can also finish off his chances.
United already have Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in their squad for the left-wing position, therefore they don’t need to add more depth in this area unless they cash-in on any of them.
It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year.
