Merino and Timber set to start | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Southampton

Arsenal clinched their first win of the Champions League in midweek as goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka led them to a convincing 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain. Just three days later, they resume their quest of the Premier League with the visit of Southampton to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, 5th October, at 15:00 local time.

They are looking for a fourth straight win in all competitions whilst also being the only English side apart from Manchester City to remain undefeated in the ongoing campaign across the board. Here is a look at the possible eleven Mikel Arteta will entrust to pick up all three points against the Saints.

Goalkeeper – David Raya will keep his place in goal. He is very much ahead of Neto in the pecking order and that will not change in spite of Arsenal coming up against a newly promoted side.

Defenders – The Arsenal defence is pretty much set in stone. Gabriel will pair with William Saliba in the heart of the backline. Though Ben White is going to be in contention to play against Southampton, his fitness is unlikely to be risked and Jurrien Timber will potentially keep his place at right back despite going off with a knock in midweek, with Riccardo Calafiori starting on the left side.

Merino starts whereas Trossard is set to lead the line

Midfielders – Mikel Merino could make his first start for Arsenal in the Premier League having come off the bench in midweek following a full recovery from injury. He has extensively trained with his new teammates in recent days and could pair in the double pivot with Declan Rice.

Kai Havertz, who has scored in every match at home so far for the Gunners, could drop into an attacking midfielder’s role. The German international will have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli playing on his right and left, respectively.

Forwards – Leandro Trossard assisted against Paris Saint-Germain and was instrumental in the team’s win over Leicester City last weekend. He could keep his place in attack and interchange with Havertz.

This is how Arsenal will look on paper: