Cole Palmer starts as Maresca makes 11 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea are chasing their fourth straight Premier League win with Nottingham Forest visiting Stamford Bridge on matchday seven on Sunday, 6th October.

Having seen off Gent in the Europa Conference League with a secondary starting eleven, Enzo Maresca is likely to make 11 changes to his side for the English top flight meeting at the weekend.

Here is a look at how the Blues will line-up:

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez will return between the sticks. He was quite poor last time out against Brighton and will hope for a better showing this time around as he chases a third league clean sheet from his last four outings.

Defenders – Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana are expected to enter the fold in place of Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoit Badiashile. The full backs from the Gent win will also return to the bench as Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella will be slated to come in on the right and left, respectively.

Jackson, Sancho and Palmer to start

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will be back in the double pivot for Chelsea. Like the rest of the possible eleven for the Nottingham Forest, the South Americans were also excluded from the line-up against Gent in the continental clash midweek.

There will also be starts for Noni Madueke on the right wing and Jadon Sancho on the left. The Englishman is in impressive form since checking in from Manchester United, and is slowly cementing his place in the team.

Cole Palmer, who bagged a quadruple last time against Brighton, will play as the attacking midfielder and the 22-year-old will be looking to continue his superb form.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson will replace Christopher Nkunku as the leader of the Chelsea attack. The Senegalese international did not score against Brighton last week and missed several chances, but will return to the starting eleven against Nottingham Forest in spite of Nkunku’s strike against Gent in the Conference League.

Here is how the west Londoners are expected to look on paper: