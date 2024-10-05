Tottenham explore cut-price deal to sign Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze in a cut-price deal next summer, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites prioritised strengthening the attacking department this summer and were heavily linked with the Eagles star. But, Spurs never formalised their interest in signing him before the deadline.

Instead, they decided to purchase Dominic Solanke for a club record £65m deal from AFC Bournemouth. Moreover, Wilson Odobert joined from Burnley, while Timo Werner was signed on a loan deal from RB Leipzig.

However, the former Chelsea man might be allowed to return to Germany at the end of this season as his performances don’t reflect that the North London club would hire him permanently.

Now, Football Insider states that Tottenham remain keen on signing Eze and are ready to revive their interest in securing his signature. But, they are unlikely to make a swoop in the upcoming January window.

Eze to Tottenham

The 26-year-old has a £68m release clause in his current deal and the clause will become active next summer. But, he will enter the final two years of his contract at the end of this season so Spurs are planning to explore a cut-price deal to hire him in 2025.

Tottenham could make an offer of at least £50m in 2025 to test Crystal Palace’s resolve. They have been keeping a close eye on his performances in recent times before making a potential swoop.

Eze is a versatile player as he likes to be deployed in the attacking midfield position but is also comfortable playing in the left-wing role. Additionally, he can provide cover in the box-to-box role if needed.

The Englishman is a talismanic figure at Crystal Palace and has proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years. Moreover, he has already established himself as a key player in the England squad.

Eze was a member of the Three Lions squad that reached the final of the European Championship this summer. However, he was mainly used as a rotational player by Gareth Southgate.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Eze next year to strengthen the squad.