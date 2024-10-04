Man Utd eye raid to sign Lille star Tiago Santos in 2025

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move to sign LOSC Lille star Tiago Santos next year, as GiveMeSport.

Following a dire campaign last term, the Red Devils decided to reinforce the squad this summer to turn their fortune around this season. However, things haven’t improved much as they have been continuing to struggle at the beginning of this term.

Having sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham United, United decided to strengthen the right-back department by signing Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich this summer.

So, Erik ten Hag currently has Diogo Dalot and Mazraoui as the two options to deploy on the right side of the backline. However, it appears the record Premier League champions are planning to add more depth in this position next year.

GiveMeSport states that Man Utd are interested in Santos and they have been keeping a close eye on his development over the last 12 months. The player is expected to leave Stade Pierre-Mauroy next summer so Ten Hag’s side are now finally planning to make a swoop for him.

Santos to Man Utd

However, Lille won’t allow their star man to leave unless their demands are met as he has a contract until 2028. They want at least £17m to sell the Portuguese and the valuation shouldn’t be an issue for Man Utd to get the deal done.

But, the report says that purchasing Santos won’t be straightforward for United as Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are also in this race. Moreover, if it becomes clear that the player will leave next year then more clubs could enter the race.

After joining Les Dogues last summer, Santos has established himself as a key player for the French club. He helped them reach the Champions League and even displayed an impressive performance against Real Madrid in midweek – where Lille defeated Los Blancos 1-0.

The defender is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become top-class. However, having already got Dalot and Mazraoui, Man Utd don’t need to invest again to add more depth in this position. Therefore, they would be better off exploring options to strengthen other areas of the squad next year.