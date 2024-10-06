Arsenal plot swoop to sign Barcelona’s highly-rated winger Arnau Pradas

Arsenal have indicated interest in signing Barcelona’s highly-rated winger Arnau Pradas, according to Spanish outlet, Mundo Deportivo.

The 18-year-old is one of the brightest prospects from Barcelona’s coveted La Masia academy. He showed outstanding qualities in the UEFA Youth League where he scored against Young Boys and Monaco, while also producing an incredible performance against local rivals, Damm.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have indicated their interest in signing the winger — who could join a host of La Masia graduates to make a mark in Europe.

The Spanish publication also adds that the Gunners’ head coach Mikel Arteta has given the go-ahead for the club to secure the transfer of the Spain u19 star to the Emirates Stadium.

After an underwhelming first two years at the club’s academy, Prada has undergone a meteoric rise in form and performance. Hence, the Blaugrana will try to prevent a possible exit as they expect the attacking starlet to continue his development at the club, according to the report.

Although a transfer valuation has not been placed on Prada, the Spaniard is expected to be affordable for Arsenal, especially with his contract running out next summer.

Arsenal eyeing La Masia’s next rising-star

Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy has produced some of the best young players who are already plying their trade at some of Europe’s top clubs.

The likes of Pau Hector Fort, Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal, Marc Guiu, and Abde Ezzalzouli are some of the recent young stars who have featured in the big stages in Europe after coming through the club’s famous academy.

Prada could be the next in line as he’s already being courted by Arsenal following a series of outstanding displays for Barcelona’s youth team.

The Gunners are renowned for developing youngsters into elite players for the first team and the club might be the most suitable environment for Prada to develop.

However, Barcelona have expressed a strong desire to keep the forward with the possibility of first-team opportunities in future and it’ll be interesting to see what avenue the North London club will use to poach the highly-rated teenager from the Spanish giants.