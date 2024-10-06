Tottenham join West Ham in the race to sign Hugo Duro

Tottenham Hotspur have joined West Ham United in the race to sign Valencia star Hugo Duro, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Ange Postecoglou didn’t sign any striker to replace the Englishman last summer. The Australian boss opted to keep faith in Son Heung-Min and Richarlison to fill Kane’s void last campaign.

However, Spurs decided to bolster the centre-forward position by signing Dominic Solanke for a club record £65m fee this summer. Now, Richarlison is viewed as a deputy to the former Bournemouth star.

However, the Brazilian has found it difficult to stay fit this season. So, it looks like Tottenham are planning to sign a new centre-forward next year.

According to the report by Fichajes, Postecoglou’s side have set their sights on signing Duro as they feel the Spaniard would be a perfect fit to play in the Premier League.

Battle

West Ham are reportedly also contemplating signing a new striker and have registered their interest in the Valencia star. However, the Spanish outlet claims that Spurs are ready to trump their city rivals in this race as they are ‘one step away’ from securing his signature.

Valencia are open to letting their star man leave if Spurs match their valuation. It has been reported that Los Ches would accept an offer of around £17m for the 24-year-old.

Duro has established himself as a key player for Valencia in recent times after joining from Getafe. He is still very young and is yet to reach his prime. Therefore, he needs to play regularly to develop his career.

However, he is unlikely to get regular first-team football at Spurs if he were to join there as Solanke is the first-choice centre-forward for them.

Instead, if Duro joins West Ham then he would get more game-time as Michail Antonio and Danny Ings have reached the twilight of their career, while new summer signing Niclas Fullkrug has also entered his 30s.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Duro if Tottenham go head-to-head with West Ham over this deal next year.