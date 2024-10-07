Postecoglou must drop Udogie after Spurs defeat at Brighton



Tottenham Hotspur suffered a frustrating 3-2 Premier League defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday evening.

The London giants raced into a comfortable 2-0 lead in the opening half, but things went pear-shaped after the break. Destiny Udogie made a mess in clearing a cross and presented the ball to Yankuba Minteh to score.

The Italian also made a weak challenge on Georginio Rutter before he equalised for Brighton. Shortly after the hour mark, Udogie was at fault again. He was nutmegged by the same player before Danny Welbeck’s goal.

It was a forgettable outing for the former Udinese man. Football.london highlighted him as the worst player on the pitch with a 3/10 rating and we are not surprised, considering his struggles throughout the second half.

Apart from his poor positioning, Udogie lost possession on 10 occasions. He won 9 out of 12 ground duels, but did not contest an aerial challenge. Despite a bright start, the left-back was partly responsible for the loss.

Drop him

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has a big decision to make after the international break. The 59-year-old has to be pro-active and consider changes based on the dismal 2nd half performance against Brighton on the road.

Udogie should be one of the first names dropped from the starting XI. The £38 million star has made his mark at Spurs with his forward overlapping runs, but he has looked defensively out of touch over a period of games.

Spurs have an important London derby against West Ham United after the international break. Ange should consider Ben Davies over Udogie, who could struggle against an in-form Jarrod Bowen in the opposite ranks.

The lack of defensive organisation proved costly for Spurs last season as they missed out on the top 4 by 2 points. Spurs need to improve in that aspect despite Ange wanting the team to play with an attacking mindset.