Man Utd interested in signing Palmeiras star Richard Rios

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Palmeiras star Richard Rios, as per Caught Offside.

The midfield department has been an area of concern for the Red Devils over the last few years. After becoming the new manager, Erik ten Hag decided to address this problem by signing Casemiro from Real Madrid.

But, following a promising debut campaign at Old Trafford, the Brazilian has been in decline and United are said to be open to letting him leave the club.

Manuel Ugarte was purchased from Paris Saint-Germain to strengthen this position this summer but the Uruguayan has had a tough start in the Premier League thus far this season.

Now, Caught Offside states that Man Utd are interested in Rios and could attempt to make a move for him next year.

Rios to Man Utd

Ten Hag’s side expressed their interest in the Colombian this summer but Palmeiras weren’t willing to let their star man leave at that moment. But, they could now be open to cashing-in on him in January and are ready to accept around £17m.

So, this is a big boost for Man Utd to lure the South American to Old Trafford. However, the report says purchasing the 24-year-old won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions as Fulham, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and AC Milan are also plotting a swoop for him.

Rios is a versatile player as he can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He was a key part of the Colombian side that reached the final of Copa America this summer before losing to Argentina.

The Palmeiras star is a dynamic player. He is quick, strong, good with possession, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also can contribute defensively.

With Christian Eriksen’s current contract set to expire at the end of this season, United will need to sign a new midfielder to replace him if he eventually leaves the club.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Rios in January to strengthen the engine room.