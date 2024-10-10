West Ham plot Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s signing with exchange deal plausible

West Ham United have already been linked with a host of players heading into the winter transfer window with AC Milan’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek the latest to be in line for a potential move to the London Stadium.

Sempre Milan has claimed that with the 28-year-old falling out of favour in Paulo Fonseca’s plans, a route back to England has emerged with the possibility of a move to West Ham this winter.

The Hammers could do with the signing of a central midfielder as Edson Alvarez’s future is in doubt, and the report suggests that the Mexican could be included in a swap deal for Loftus-Cheek.

In spite of making audacious moves in the summer, West Ham have failed to impress in the Premier League so far in the season as they have won just twice in seven attempts. Their midfield has been particularly disappointing as they have been caught on the transition so it’s no surprise to see them linked with the likes of Loftus-Cheek.

A swap deal may be the only way to land Loftus-Cheek

If West Ham spend further money in the winter without offloading any significant names, they could immediately be pulled into the Financial Fair Play mix. There could be strict sanctions for breaching such guidelines, something which Everton found out last season after twice being docked points.

Therefore, it could make sense for the Hammers to use Edson Alvarez as bait to land Loftus-Cheek in a swap deal. Without getting in the figures, the 26-year-old heading to Italy would allow West Ham to bank a large sum of cash while also saving in wages as Loftus-Cheek is unlikely to demand huge money.

The 6ft 3in former Chelsea star would provide Julen Lopetegui with a physically adept central midfielder who can also move the ball forward – a profile which he has liked to have in previous roles as well – so this could be a deal that suits all parties.