Manchester United plot £59 million bid for Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United are currently 14th in the Premier League standings with their offensive frailties being a particular reason for the team having won just twice in the competition so far in this season.

Joshua Zirkzee started life on a high with a winning goal against Fulham on his league debut for the club but has failed to score thereafter, whereas Rasmus Hojlund was recovering from an injury and only returned to the fore a week ago.

Zirkzee’s form has failed to impress those at United, which has prompted them to scan the market for more strikers. Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani has emerged as an option having fallen out of favour under Luis Enrique.

TEAMtalk (citing Spanish source Fichajes) has claimed that Manchester United are lining up a bid worth £59 million for the Frenchman as they hope to bring him to Old Trafford next year.

The report adds that they are prepared to go ‘all out’ and are keeping a ‘close eye’ on the 25-year-old’s situation. Their links with Kolo Muani are not new by any means as they had shown interest in his signing in 2023, too.

PSG are prepared to part with him if they can recover a significant bit of their £80 million investment so a £59 million bid from Manchester United would certainly be tempting for the Ligue 1 giants.

Kolo Muani unlikely to move to Old Trafford

With Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund already on their roster, Manchester United would surely need to get rid of one of the players to accommodate Randal Kolo Muani.

Hojlund is not likely to leave as he is the primary striker at the club having arrived in 2023, while it is highly unlikely that Zirkzee would be sold so soon having only arrived from Bologna in the summer.

Not only that, but Kolo Muani is paid £10.7 million per year at PSG and is playing in the Champions League as well, so it could take Manchester United to qualify into Europe’s elite competition and offer him a very attractive financial packet to convince him to join the club.