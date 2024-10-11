Manchester United plot move to re-sign Alvaro Fernandez from Benfica

Manchester United have not been able to see the back of their injury woes this season. Their issues at left back have been especially frustrating as Erik ten Hag has had neither Luke Shaw nor Tyrell Malacia at his disposal two months into the campaign, hence being forced to deploy Diogo Dalot in an unorthodox position for the Portuguese.

Though he has performed well in the role, Noussair Mazraoui’s heart surgery means United are even more understaffed in the full back position, so Dalot might return to the right side with Lisandro Martinez playing on the left in the interim.

According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils view former player and current Benfica defender Alvaro Fernandez as a solution to their fitness worries. He was on United’s books between 2020 – 2024 spent the latter part of last season on loan with the Portuguese side before they made his switch permanent earlier this summer following a consistent string of impressive performances.

The report adds that United have a buyback clause worth £7 million in Fernandez’s deal at Benfica, which the Red Devils are looking to exploit next year as Ten Hag seeks a much-needed reprieve from his defensive issues.

Fernandez deserves an Old Trafford return

Alvaro Fernandez has turned a corner in the last year or so, after the first part of 2023/24 did not work his way when he was on loan at Granada. His superb performances for Benfica in recent months are merited enough for a return to Manchester United.

At £7 million, it’s a financially viable move for the Premier League giants and the 21-year-old could be viewed as a long-term solution to their issues at left-back.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as Serie A powerhouse Juventus are keen on Fernandez, though Manchester United’s buyback clause could see them hold the upper hand in the race to sign the talented youngster.