Chelsea prepared to rival Arsenal for Samuele Ricci’s transfer next year

Chelsea spent a large sum of money on signing offensive names this summer and are preparing to revamp their midfield having added significant potion in the final third as well as at the back since Todd Boehly purchased the club.

Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci is their latest target. Arsenal are reportedly showing a keen interest in signing the £25m-rated star next summer as Mikel Arteta continues to strengthen his talented young squad.

However, the Gunners face stiff competition as according to Milan Live, Chelsea have now joined the race to sign Ricci – who has become one of the most highly-rated midfielders in Italian football.

The primary options in midfield at Chelsea are currently Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. And while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is among those on the fringes, an addition of a deeper lying creative option could be welcome for the club.

The 23-year-old has rubber stamped his place in the Italian national side and having developed impressively in recent years, a move to a bigger side may be on the cards. However, Arsenal could be front runners ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Ricci.

Arsenal can offer Ricci a better role

Thomas Partey is not expected to be an Arsenal player beyond the end of the season and the Gunners are already looking at replacements for the former Atletico Madrid midfielder. Ricci fits the bill and at £25 million, a transfer for him is financially viable as well.

He will compete with Declan Rice and Mikel Merino at Arsenal but with Arteta inclining towards using his bench extensively as well, Ricci could be bound to have more opportunities at the Emirates Stadium as compared to Chelsea.

Ricci even seems like a player tailor-made to suit the tactical setup at Arsenal, so all things point towards him being a better fit in north London. It remains to be seen which club the Italian international opts for come the transfer window.