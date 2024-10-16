Arsenal preparing £41m offer to sign Atalanta star Isak Hien

Arsenal are plotting a swoop for Atalanta centre-back Isak Hien this winter and are ready to pay big money to secure a deal, according to Spanish outlet, Fichajes.

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout centre-backs in Serie A since moving to Atalanta in 2022. He played a pivotal role in helping the club clinch the UEFA Europa League title last season. He has continued his fine form in the Serie A campaign this season and also impressed in the clash against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League.

Now, according to Fichajes, Hien’s defensive solidity and skill in playing out from the back have piqued the interest of Arsenal, who are ‘closely monitoring’ the Sweden international’s progress ahead of a potential January move to the Emirates Stadium.

The report adds that the Gunners view the defender’s qualities as a big factor that could contribute to the team if he joins.

The North London club are willing to propose a fee in the region of €50m (£41m) to secure the transfer of the former Hellas Verona man — a fee that could make him one of the most expensive centre-backs in the League, as per the report.

Combative centre-back

Arsenal currently boast one of the strongest centre-back pairings, not only in the Premier League but across Europe.

William Saliba’s partnership with Gabriel Margalhães has been instrumental to Mikel Arteta’s compact defensive set-up this season.

The pair were also pivotal to the Gunners’ remarkable defensive record last season where they kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League and conceded the least number of goals in Europe’s top-five League.

The North London club are not relenting in any efforts and are already working on further solidifying the position, with Atalanta’s Hien on top of their transfer list.

The Swedish centre-back possesses monstrous physicality that makes him a perfect fit for the Premier League. Standing at 6ft 2in, Hien is also one of the most aerially dominant defenders, and adding those with his efficiency on the ball makes him the complete package for the Gunners.

With Saliba already cementing his place at right centre-back, it remains to be seen what role Hien would play under Mikel Arteta if he joins the club in the transfer window.