Liverpool join race to sign Andrija Maksimovic from Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool have joined the race to sign highly-rated 17-year-old midfielder Andrija Maksimovic from Red Star Belgrade, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist, Patrick Berger.

The attacking midfielder is one of the revelations in the Serbian Super Liga this season, netting three goals and two assists in five appearances for the Red Whites. His qualities also transcend to the UEFA Champions League where his performance against Inter Milan caught the attention of several clubs in Europe including Liverpool.

According to Berger, Liverpool have set their sights on Maksimovic and have now indicated interest in a swoop for the youngster — who recently earned his first international cap for Serbia at just 17.

However, the Reds have not made any concrete approach yet, and competition for the youngster remains fierce, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Manchester City also indicating interest in the midfield gem, as per the report.

Berger adds that the 10-time Serbian champions will demand at least €15m (£12m) for Maksimovic — whose contract at the Rajko Mitić Stadium runs until 2027.

Prospect

During the final few seasons of Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Anfield, Liverpool played without any recognisable No.10.

Alexis Mac Allister was brought in last summer to occupy that position but the Argentina international has been deployed in a more deeper playmaking role.

Under Ange Slot, the Reds are now playing a system that includes a traditional playmaker in the No.10 role and it appears the Dutch coach is hoping to add Maksimovic to his options.

The Serbian midfielder is one of the brightest youngest prospects in Europe and his immense qualities have seen him become Serbia’s youngest capped player at only 17.

With a host of top European clubs looking to acquire his signature, Liverpool’s reputation of providing an enabling environment and first-team opportunities for youngsters to thrive could hand them a boost in the pursuit of Maksimovic.

Liverpool will mark their return from the international break with a blockbuster clash against an in-form Chelsea side and Arne Slot will hope to extend his wait for his biggest test yet with a win against the London side.