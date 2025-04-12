Liverpool eye move to sign Man City target Gibbs-White

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Manchester City target and Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Reds since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 2022. He helped the East Midlands club survive relegation in the last two seasons before guiding them to mount a top-four charge this campaign.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently third in the Premier League table with 57 points from 31 games. Top five teams from England will play Europe’s elite club competition next season and Forest are five points ahead of sixth-placed Man City.

In 27 league appearances this season, Gibbs-White has netted five goals and registered seven assists. Following his recent promising performances for the Reds, he was selected to play for the England national team in the March international break.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Liverpool want to hire a new attacking midfielder and have registered their interest in the Forest star. They have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop this summer.

Gibbs-White to Liverpool

However, the Merseyside club aren’t the only club interested in him as Man City want him as a potential long-term replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, who is set to leave as a free agent this summer.

Moreover, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe likes Gibbs-White and wants to hire him if he becomes available during the off-season.

However, Forest have no intention of letting their star man leave and are ready to offer him a fresh term. But, if they eventually fail to keep hold of him, they want at least £100m with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been the first-choice creative midfielder for Liverpool this season and Curtis Jones has been used as the Hungarian’s deputy. However, it appears Arne Slot wants to add more depth in this position.

Gibbs-White is a talented player and has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. However, he isn’t a £100m level player and the Reds should shift their focus to alternative options should Forest not lower their valuation.