Arsenal handed January boost on Joan Garcia



According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal could have the opportunity to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia for a reduced fee during the January transfer window.

The Gunners were determined to land the Spanish sh0t-stopper over the summer. He was earmarked as the priority target for them, suppose Aaron Ramsdale left the club. Ramsdale eventually chose to join Southampton on a permanent transfer, but the Gunners failed to secure an agreement with Espanyol for Garcia before the deadline.

Garcia was valued at £21 million at the start of the transfer window, but his price increased to £25 million from August 16 onwards. Arsenal’s only offer of £17 million was ultimately turned down by Espanyol. Mikel Arteta’s side decided to sign Bournemouth’s Neto on loan on August 30, but this has not ended their ongoing pursuit of Garcia.

Mundo Deportivo now cite that Garcia’s release clause will once again be lowered to £21 million from January 1. The valuation will increase to £25 million from January 16 until the La Liga transfer deadline. Arsenal are showing the most interest in the 23-year-old.

Fresh move

Garcia was the 2nd choice goalkeeper for Espanyol at the beginning of last season, but he became a vital figure for them in the final months. He kept 8 clean sheets from 14 appearances en route to La Liga promotion.

The Spaniard has continued to excel in the top-flight. He has made an average of almost 5 saves per outing with 3.4 goals prevented on xG. Garcia has also caught the eye with his long-ball distribution and presence in the box.

Arsenal obviously rate him highly, having monitored him for a number of months this year. The goalkeeper is available for an early winter discount. The big question mark is whether Arsenal will pay an additional £4 million on top of their previous bid.

If they were to delay the decision until the summer, it could prove risky as other elite European clubs could enter the fray for his signature. We won’t be surprised if the Gunners make a renewed approach in January.