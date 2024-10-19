Man Utd in battle with Chelsea to sign AZ Alkmaar left-back David Moller Wolfe

Manchester United are in battle with Chelsea to secure the signing of highly-rated Norwegian left-back David Moller Wolfe from AZ Alkmaar, as per TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation in the Eredivisie since joining De Kaasboeren last summer from Danish Superliga side, Brann. His performances for Maarten Martens’ side this season have caught the attention of several European top clubs including United.

As per TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are monitoring the eight-cap Norwegian international to bolster their left-back position, which has been a concern this season.

However, they face being trumped by Premier League rivals, Chelsea who also have the defensive ace on their radar with Ben Chilwell tipped for a possible departure, according to the report.

Having signed a five-year deal after joining the two-time Dutch champions, Wolfe still has four years remaining on his contract at the AFAS Stadion, with a €4m (£3m) valuation by Transfermarkt.

United looking to salvage left-back crisis

After enduring a series of incessant injury concerns last season, it appears Man United’s injury woes have not stopped with different injuries to the squad particularly at the backline.

Summer signing Leny Yoro was the first on the list, injuring himself during preseason while Noussair Mazraoui also joined the injury list before the international break.

More worrying for the club is the uncertainty over the return dates of first and second choice left backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who are currently the club’s longest absentees with the latter yet to feature in any game since the start of last season.

Man Utd are now making plans to solidify their left-back position with Wolfe emerging as the club’s primary target to help reinforce the position that has been occupied by Diogo Dalot — who is a natural right-back.

The Norwegian defender stands out in both attack and defence. His capacity to influence matches in various areas makes him a highly attractive option for any elite club looking to bolster their squad.

Additionally, his efforts in throwing his body on the line and successful tackling indicate that he’s not solely focused on creativity and advancing the play; he’s also working hard in critical defensive areas.

With a modest £3m valuation, it remains to be seen if United will make a swoop for him in January or wait for the potential return of Shaw or Malacia.