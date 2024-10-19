£49m star starts as Slot makes 4 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Chelsea

Liverpool will be looking to add three more points on the board in the Premier League when they face Chelsea at Anfield on matchday eight on Sunday, 20th October. The Reds have a superb defensive record but will face perhaps their biggest test of the campaign following the end of the international break.

Arne Slot’s men top the standings in the English top flight but cannot afford any lapses with Arsenal and Manchester City closely just one point behind. Here is a look at how Liverpool could line-up against Chelsea:

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is injured and will miss the next month or so. The Brazilian will be replaced by Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, who will look to replicate his form from last season when he played regular minutes in the primary goalkeeper’s absence.

Defenders – Andy Robertson did not start against Crystal Palace a couple of weeks ago as Konstantinos Tsimikas was handed a rare berth in the team. The Scottish international will return to the fore against Chelsea to feature as the left back, whereas minutes from the word go also await for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will play on the right hand side of Liverpool’s backline.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk will play in the heart of defence as the Reds look to maintain their good position at the back against a formidable attacking outfit.

Diaz and Szoboszlai set to feature

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will retain their places in the double pivot for Liverpool. The duo have been in great form over recent weeks with both players being key to Liverpool’s defensive solidity.

Mohamed Salah will play on the right wing and play a crucial role in the Reds’ offensive gameplay. The Egyptian international has a brilliant record against the Premier League’s top sides, which he will look to build on versus Chelsea.

Luis Diaz will play on the left wing with Cody Gakpo making way for the £49 million man. Dominic Szoboszlai will play as the attacking midfielder, replacing Curtis Jones from last time out.

Forward – Darwin Nunez performed well for Uruguay on international duty but Diogo Jota is expected to retain his place as the team’s sole striker having been their match-winner against Crystal Palace in the previous match.

This is how Liverpool could look on paper: