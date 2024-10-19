Man Utd in battle with Liverpool & Arsenal to sign Wirtz

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool and Arsenal over a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, helping his side win the Bundesliga title and the DFB Pokal trophy. Moreover, the youngster guided his team to reach the final of the Europa League, unfortunately, they couldn’t go all the way.

He even helped Xabi Alonso’s side win the German Super Cup title at the beginning of this season and is now a key player for Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad.

Wirtz has started the new campaign brilliantly as well, scoring six goals and registering one assist in 10 appearances in all competitions. So, it is not a surprise to see that big Premier League clubs are starting to line up to secure his signature.

Writing on X, Plettenberg states that Man Utd are interested in Wirtz but they aren’t the only club in this race as Arsenal and Liverpool are also plotting a swoop for him.

Battle

However, Manchester City are currently showing the most concrete interest in hiring him. Additionally, Real Madrid have entered this race as well but Leverkusen don’t think the player will join Los Blancos next summer.

The journalist says Wirtz wants to leave BayArena at the end of this season to take the next step in his career. So, although Leverkusen are willing to keep hold of him by tying him down to a new deal, they would be forced to cash-in on him next summer.

Alonso’s side don’t want to allow their star man to join Bayern Munich and are determined to sell him abroad, therefore, Man Utd, Arsenal or Liverpool could manage to purchase him should they beat the Citizens in this race.

The Leverkusen star, valued at around £108m by Transfermarkt, will enter the final two years of his current contract next summer so the German side are expected to demand a large sum to sell the highly talented midfielder.

Wirtz is a versatile player as he is an attacking midfielder by traits but can also play on either flank. He is deemed one of the hottest prospects in world football so if Man Utd, Arsenal or Liverpool can eventually manage to sign him then that would be a great coup.