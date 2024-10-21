Tottenham lead race to sign Lecce star Patrick Dorgu

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Lecce star Patrick Dorgu, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Destiny Udogie has established himself as the first-choice right-back under Ange Postecoglou after joining the club from Udinese and Ben Davies has been the deputy to the Italian in recent times.

But, with the 31-year-old’s current contract set to expire at the end of this season, it is likely that he will be allowed to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season.

So, it seems Spurs have started exploring options in the market to sign a new left-back. It has been reported that Postecoglou’s side have identified Dorgu as a serious option and they even attempted to secure his signature in the summer.

But the Lilywhites eventually opted not to hire him as Lecce demanded at least £25m for him and they weren’t willing to spend that much for him at that time.

Dorgu to Tottenham

Now, the 19-year-old has signed a contract extension with the Italian club that will run until 2029. However, while citing and translating the print version of GdS, Sport Witness states that despite the renewal, Tottenham remain keen on signing him and Lecce are ready to cash-in on him for a club record fee.

The report says the auction has started for the Dane as AC Milan are also keen on purchasing him, while Chelsea are in this race as well. But, Spurs are currently in ‘pole position’ to get the deal done along with the Blues.

Morten Hjulmand’s departure to Sporting CP for a £18m fee is currently Lecce’s record sale. Considering the Italian side asked around £25m for him last summer, they could now increase their price following Dorgu’s impressive start to this season.

Dorgu is a versatile player as he can play in the left-back position but Lecce boss Luca Gotti has been using him in the flanks this season.

The youngster is a highly talented player and would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in January or next summer.