Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham held talks to sign Chelsea target Patrick Dorgu

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Chelsea target and Lecce star Patrick Dorgu this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Destiny Udogie has established himself as the first-choice left-back under Ange Postecoglou since joining from Udinese. Ben Davies is still at the club and is the deputy to the Italian but his current contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

The 31-year-old has struggled to find regular game-time under the Australian boss so Spurs may not opt to offer him a new deal. Therefore, it looks like Tottenham are exploring the market to sign an upgrade to Davies.

On X, Romano has reported that Tottenham had Dorgu on their wish-list as a serious option to reinforce the left-back position and they even held talks with Lecce to secure the 19-year-old’s signature this summer.

However, a deal didn’t materialise as the Italian side wanted at least £25m to let him leave but Spurs felt the price tag was too high. Now, it remains to be seen whether they opt to reignite their interest in signing him next year.

Battle

Romano says Chelsea were also interested in Dorgu but were looking to sign him and loan him to Strasbourg – who have the same owner as the West London club – to develop before moving to Stamford Bridge in 2025.

Romano said:

“Understand Tottenham had Lecce fullback Patrick Dorgu on their shortlist this summer. Chelsea also considered signing 2004 born LB via Strasbourg in July. Talks didn’t advance as Lecce wanted more than €30/35m for Dorgu who has scored his first goal for Denmark this week.”

Chelsea already have Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga at their disposal, while Levi Colwill can provide cover in this position if needed. So, they don’t need to sign a new left-back but they have been signing young talents from all around the world and are now keeping an eye on Dorgu.

The Dane was a squad player for Lecce last term but has established himself as a regular starter this season, commencing all three Serie A games. Following that, he has been called up to play for Denmark in this international break and scored a goal on his debut against Switzerland.