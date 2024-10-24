Premier League
[Teams] Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar: Confirmed line-ups as Moore starts for Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur return to Europa League action tonight as they take on AZ Alkmaar in North London. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Ange Postecoglou has made some changes from the side that beat West Ham at the weekend with Fraser Forster coming in between the sticks to give Vicario a rest. Archie Gray gets another chance to impress at right-back with Pedro Porro making way while Destiney Udogie keeps his place at left-back.
Ben Davies partners Radu Dragusin in the middle of Tottenham’s defence with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven making way. Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall replace Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski in midfield with James Maddison keeping his place to captain Spurs tonight.
Highly-rated youngster Mikey Moore gets a run out in attack while Timo Werner and Richarlison also start for the hosts. Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson are among the substitutes while Hueng-min Son gets the night off.
Tottenham
Forster, Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison, Moore, Werner, Richarlison
Subs: Vicario, Austin, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Odobert, Johnson, Solanke, Lankshear
AZ
Owusu-Oduro; Maikuma, Penetra, Dekker, Wolfe; Clasie, Mijnans, Belic; Poku, Parrott, Van Bommel.
Subs: Verhulst, Zoet, de Wilt, Kasius, Berkhout, Kwakman, Koopmeiners, Meerdink, Addai, Lahdo
