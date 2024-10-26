Man Utd showing ‘strong’ interest in signing Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are reportedly showing a ‘strong’ interest in signing Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong next year, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils decided to strengthen the midfield department by signing Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. But, Erik ten Hag’s side are expected to make a few new acquisitions in this position ahead of next campaign.

Christian Eriksen has entered the final year of his current contract and he is likely to leave the club at the end of this season. Moreover, Man Utd are said to be ready to cash-in on Casemiro as he hasn’t been able to showcase his best in recent times.

Now, Fichajes states that Man Utd are keen on putting together a quality team so they are preparing to make a statement in the next transfer window. The Red Devils are showing a ‘strong’ interest in signing De Jong as they think the Dutchman would be an ideal option to strengthen the engine room.

Barcelona are ready to cash-in on De Jong if they receive an offer of around £50m but a deal will be dependent on whether the midfielder will want to move to Old Trafford or not.

De Jong to Man Utd

The record Premier League champions wanted to sign him a few years ago and even agreed on a deal in principle with the Blaugrana but the player eventually rejected to join United to stay at the Catalan giants.

However, the Netherlands international will enter the final year of his current contract next summer and if Barcelona don’t sell him in 2025 then they will be at risk of losing him for free in 2026. So, United may finally be able to sign him next year.

Fichajes says that De Jong isn’t the only option on United’s radar to strengthen the midfield as they also want Richard Rios of Palmeiras. Moreover, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is on their radar to strengthen the left-back position.

De Jong has had some injury problems in recent times but he is still one of the best midfielders in the world and if Man Utd can manage to hire him then that would be a great coup.