Andy Robertson struggles against Arsenal on the road



Liverpool failed to return to the top of the Premier League ahead of Manchester City following a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Merseyside heavyweights went into the game on a 8-match winning streak, but were unable to extend the run. Bukayo Saka scored for the Gunners after 9 minutes on the clock, but Virgil van Dijk quickly responded with a headed goal in the 18th minute.

Mikel Merino scored for the hosts from a set-piece before the half-time break. Liverpool were by far the better team in the 2nd half of the contest and they finally got their due reward with Mohamed Salah bagging the equaliser, 9 minutes before stoppage time.

The Reds may feel they could have won the game with the defensive setbacks for the Gunners. Looking at the individual performances, Andy Robertson let down the visitors. The Scot was easily outsmarted by Saka for the opening goal.

The left-back looked a lost figure until his early 2nd half substitution. He registered only 16 passes which is unlike him. He was unsuccessful with his 3 crosses into the box and won only 50% of his duels with possession lost on 9 occasions.

Drop him

Robertson has had a brilliant playing career with the Anfield giants, but he is no longer in his prime and has started regressing. Sunday’s game against Arsenal showed why he should be axed from the starting 11 by manager Arne Slot.

The Scot looked 2nd best against Saka on most occasions and he required additional defensive cover following the early goal. He was dribbled past a couple of times and he was also ineffective in the final 3rd for the Merseyside outfit.

Kostas Tsimikas has fared better than Robertson whenever offered the chance to start and it could be time for a permanent change in the position. Robertson should make way for Tsimikas in the Carabao Cup 4th round tie at Brighton on Wednesday.

If the Greek can step up with another strong display for the Reds, he could make the left-back position his own in the Premier League too. Liverpool face the same opposition in the English top-flight at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.