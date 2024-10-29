Liverpool ‘very interested’ in signing Jean-Philippe Mateta

Liverpool are reportedly very interested in signing Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Jurgen Klopp assembled a squad full of world-class players before leaving in the summer. Now, new manager Arne Slot has been taking full advantage of that by helping the Reds make a stellar start to this season.

Fichajes states that Liverpool are willing to expand their attacking options and are ‘very interested’ in signing Mateta next year. The Frenchman will enter the final year of his current contract at the end of this season so he would be available in a cut-price deal.

The report says the striker is increasingly likely to leave Crystal Palace next summer and the Eagles would accept a fee less than his market value – which is around £17m by Transfermarkt.

The 27-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 16 goals and registering five assists in 25 Premier League starts.

Mateta to Liverpool

He even helped his side finish in mid-table last season. Additionally, the striker was a part of the France Olympic squad that won the Silver Medal in the summer.

However, he has had a tough start to this campaign, scoring three goals in seven league starts and the Eagles are currently languishing 17th in the table just above the relegation zone.

He is an experienced striker and has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the English top-flight in recent years. But, there are question marks whether he possesses the necessary qualities to play for a big club like Liverpool and help them achieve their lofty ambitions.

The Merseyside club already have Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez as the two options to deploy in the centre-forward position. So, they don’t need to invest more to add a new striker next year.

Therefore, Liverpool would be better off exploring options to strengthen other areas of the squad. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Mateta next summer.

Meanwhile, following a 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday, Liverpool have now slipped down to the second position in the Premier League. They’ll take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL Cup in midweek next before facing off against the same opponent in the league next weekend.