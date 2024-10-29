Man Utd eyeing deal for Sporting’s Geovany Quenda

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United are already looking at the possibility of signing Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Geovany Quenda.

The Red Devils made a huge decision yesterday by confirming the departure of Erik ten Hag from the head coach role. The club are presently in talks with Sporting over Ruben Amorim and the Portuguese is prepared to move to Old Trafford.

A Bola have now revealed that Man United are aiming to scoop for the services of 17-year-old Quenda, who is enjoying a fine breakthrough season under Amorim at Sporting.

He has already made 14 appearances in the campaign with 2 goals and an assist. One of those goals came against Famalicao last weekend where United scouts were tracking him.

United are already making the groundwork to land his signature in future. The youngster’s release clause was recently raised from £37.5 million to £83 million, according to A Bola.

Future star

Quenda has made a notable impact since his first-team debut for Sporting this season. He has been involved in 3 goals already. The youngster has also impressed with his dribbling skills, duel-winning ability and distribution in the final 3rd.

As per Fotmob.com, the 17-year-old has won 71% of his ground and aerial duels in the Primeira Liga this campaign with a dribbling success rate of 75%. He has also completed 58% of his tackles with an average of 2.5 chances created.

This are quite impressive statistics for someone in his first season in senior football. United’s talent-spotters are monitoring him closely and a deal could be on the cards next summer, particularly if Amorim is confirmed as the next manager.

Amorim has been key towards the development of the left-footed winger and he could urge the United board to bring him to Old Trafford. This could have an effect on the futures of Amad Diallo and Antony, who have been on the bench lately.

Diallo’s contract expires at the end of June next year and no progress has been made over a renewal. Antony has been a major disappointment since his big-money move from Ajax and could be offloaded by United by next summer.