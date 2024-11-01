Liverpool to make a move to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a move to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from AS Monaco back in 2022, the 24-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell at the Spanish capital in recent times, winning the Champions League and La Liga titles.

He has now been a key player in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven. However, as per a recent report (via Fichajes), Los Blancos haven’t been fully convinced by the Frenchman’s displays and they believe the midfielder doesn’t have the qualities to match the demands of the club.

So, the Spanish giants are prepared to cash-in on him and are ready to accept a fee of around £50m – which is significantly lower than the £68m fee that they paid to hire him.

Fichajes states that Liverpool are interested in the France international and are ready to lure him to Anfield by matching the record European Champions’ demand.

Tchouameni to Liverpool

However, the Spanish outlet states that purchasing Tchouameni won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Paris Saint-Germain are also considering signing him.

The midfielder is a defensive midfielder by traits but can also provide cover in the centre-back position if needed. He is dynamic, strong, good in the air and efficient in defensive contributions.

The Reds were keen on signing a new midfielder in the summer and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad was their primary target. But, the player eventually decided to stay at Reale Arena, rejecting a move to Anfield.

So, this suggests Liverpool wanted to sign a technically sound deep-lying playmaker rather than a play-breaker – which they already have in Wataru Endo. But, Arne Slot hasn’t used him at all thus far this term.

Tchouameni is more of a play-breaker than a creative holding midfielder. Therefore, he might not be the ideal option that the Reds want to bolster the engine room.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a move for Tchouameni if he becomes available next year.

Meanwhile, following a 3-2 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL Cup fourth-round fixture, Liverpool have now secured their place in the quarter-final stage of this tournament and now they’ll face off against Southampton in this round next month.