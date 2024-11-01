Bournemouth vs Manchester City: preview, team news, how to watch and prediction

Manchester City will travel to Vitality Stadium to face off against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens are currently at the top of the league with 23 points from nine games, sitting only one point ahead of Liverpool. Therefore, Pep Guardiola’s side will have to win this game to keep hold of their place at the summit of the table.

However, Man City will be coming into this game off the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup fourth-round fixture in midweek. Guardiola went with a well-changed team for this game and gave several youngsters a chance by allowing key players a breather.

On the other hand, Bournemouth have had a promising start to this season as they are currently in mid-table with 12 points from nine games. They have lost only one out of four matches at home and that came against Chelsea, although Andoni Iraola’s side displayed eye-catching performance in that fixture.

Bournemouth defeated Arsenal last time when they played at home so they will be hoping to do something similar this weekend against another title contender.

Previous meetings

Man City have been a dominant force in this encounter as they have won previous 15 consecutive games against their Saturday’s opponent in all competitions. So, the hosts will be hoping to rectify their record versus the Citizens in this fixture, however, it will be an extremely daunting task.

How to watch

The game will kick off at 3 PM UK time and the match won’t be televised live in the UK due to the blackout rule.

Therefore, the only way for fans to [legally] follow all the action live is to be at the game in person. Supporters can buy Man City tickets online via trusted resellers.

Team news

Bournemouth have a few injury absentees ahead of this fixture as Alex Scott, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Luis Sinisterra are all set to miss out owing to their respective problems. Moreover, Dango Ouattara is unlikely to feature in this game. But, the good news is that Philip Billing is set to return.

As for Man City, Rodrigo Hernandez’s season is all but over having picked up a serious knee injury against Arsenal earlier this campaign. Therefore, he isn’t in contention to feature this weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne has been out injured in recent weeks and is expected to be unavailable for selection in this encounter as well. Moreover, Savinho sustained an injury in midweek and is set to miss out on this fixture.

Kyle Walker, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku are all unavailable for selection owing to their injury problems. Moreover, Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji are in doubt ahead of this game.

Predicted line-up

Iraola usually deploys a 4-2-3-1 formation and is likely to continue with the same formation on Saturday with Mark Travers set to be between the sticks for the hosts.

Illia Zabarnyi and Marcos Senesi should be the centre-back partnership, while Adam Smith and Milos Kerkez are likely to be the two fullbacks for the Cherries.

Ryan Christie should be in the holding midfield position alongside Lewis Cook with Justin Kluivert in the number ten position. Marcus Tavernier is expected to be in the left-wing role, while Antonie Semenyo would be on the opposite side. Evanilson is set to be in the number nine role.

Expected Bournemouth line-up vs Man City

Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie, Kluivert; Tavernier, Evanilson, Semenyo

As for Man City, Guardiola is set to go with a 4-1-4-1 formation in this encounter with Ederson likely to be between the sticks. Ruben Dias should be paired up with Nathan Ake in the centre-back position for the Citizens, while Gvardiol and Rico Lewis are expected to be the two fullbacks.

Amid Rodri’s absence, Mateo Kovacic has been playing in the deep-lying playmaker position and the Croatian would continue in this area against the Cherries as well.

In front of the former Chelsea star, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan might be in the attacking midfield position. Bernardo Silva could be on the right flank, while Matheus Nunes is likely to be on the opposite side.

Erling Haaland is guaranteed to be leading the line for the visitors in this encounter following a midweek breather.

Expected Man City line-up vs Bournemouth

Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan, Foden; Silva, Haaland, Nunes

Key players

Evanilson has scored only two goals in the Premier League thus far this season after joining the club from FC Porto in the summer. The Brazilian will have to be clinical in front of the goal in this game as he will get limited opportunities and needs to take full advantage of his chances when he gets any.

The Cherries will have to be resilient and strong defensively as a whole team to come away with a positive result from this encounter.

As for Man City, after moving to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund a couple of years ago, Haaland has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League over the last few years.

Now, he has started the new campaign impressively as well, scoring 14 goals in 12 games in all competitions. Therefore, the hosts will have to find a way to stop him to come away with a positive result from this fixture.

Foden was excellent last season but hasn’t been able to replicate the same performance thus far this term. So, he will be hoping to return to his best as early as possible, given we are set to enter a crucial period of this campaign.

Nunes has been in fine form in recent matches after being given the opportunity to start in the left flank amid the injury absence of Grealish and Doku. Now, he will be looking to continue his impressive displays in this game as well.

Prediction

Man City have won the league title in the last four consecutive campaigns and have become the English champions in six out of the last seven seasons.

Therefore, the Citizens are always favourites when they meet any team in the Premier League and it’s the same this time around as well. The reigning English champions were unbeaten this season before midweek. So, they will be desperate to return to winning ways this weekend.

However, Bournemouth have showcased promising performances under Iraola so they will be hoping to come away with a positive result from this encounter by taking advantage of the home support.

They like to play a high-pressing game but it’s difficult to press the Citizens due to their players’ composure with possession. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether they continue with the same approach in this encounter as well or not. Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City.