Man Utd eye swoop to sign Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The left-back position has been a state of flux for the Red Devils in recent times due to the injury problems of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. United were left without a specialist left-back for the majority of last term and none of the duo has played a single minute thus far this season.

However, it has recently been reported that Shaw and Malacia are set to be available for selection following the conclusion of the November international break against Ipswich Town and that will be the first game for Ruben Amorim as the new head coach of the club.

But, Shaw can’t be trusted to stay fit and there are concerns regarding Malacia’s fitness as well, considering he hasn’t played football for almost 18 months.

Therefore, it would be the right decision to sign a new left-back next year and given, that Amorim likes to deploy wing-backs, signing an attack-minded fullback would be the right decision.

Davies to Man Utd

Fichajes states that Man Utd are interested in signing Davies and they could make a concrete approach to lure him to Old Trafford next year.

The player’s future at Bayern Munich is currently uncertain as he has entered the final few months of his current contract. Therefore, if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Bavarian club over the coming months then Man Utd would be able to hire him for free next year.

However, the report says the Red Devils aren’t the only club in this race as Barcelona are also interested in him with Real Madrid the favourite to secure his service.

After moving to the Allianz Arena back in 2019, the 24-year-old has enjoyed great success at Bayern Munich over the years, winning every possible major competition.

Davies – valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt – is already a top player and is still very young. He would be a statement acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be an extremely daunting task for Man Utd to win the race to sign the Canadian international by beating Real Madrid in this race.