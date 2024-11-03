Kostas Tsimikas shines for Liverpool vs Brighton



Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table following a 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield yesterday.

The Merseyside giants had a disappointing opening half against the Seagulls. They conceded an early goal from a wonder strike from Ferdi Kadioglu. Brighton could have scored 2 more goals with the clear-cut chances created before the half-time break.

In the 2nd half, Liverpool equalised through Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman’s attempted cross found its way into the back of the net. Just moment later, Mohamed Salah bagged the match winner with a trademark curler from the edge of the Brighton box.

The Reds improved defensively as the game went on and Kostas Tsimikas was exceptional starting from the left-back position.

The Greek star won 100% of his duels (9/9) with 91% of his passes completed. He also made five successful tackles.

Can’t be dropped

Andy Robertson had a poor outing against Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend and his performance was not better either against Brighton in the Carabao Cup 4th round win.

It was unsurprising that manager Arne Slot picked Tsimikas at left-back against Brighton. He had a nervy start to the game, but picked up his performance during the 2nd half.

The former Olympiacos man also created 2 big chances aside from his defensive contributions. His display should keep him in the starting XI against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

The Anfield giants have made the perfect start in Europe with 3 wins out of 3 in the league phase. They should fancy their prospects of beating Leverkusen, who have drawn 4 of the last 5 Bundesliga games.

Tsimikas has the opportunity to step up with another stand-out performance to cement his spot as the 1st-choice left-back ahead of Robertson, who is no longer in the prime of his career.

Liverpool have a tricky game at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League next weekend, but Slot should still pick a strong starting XI against Leverkusen with 1 or 2 minor changes.