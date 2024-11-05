Man Utd and Liverpool in battle to sign Barcelona star Marc Casado

Manchester United and Liverpool are in battle to sign Barcelona’s midfield gem Marc Casado, according to Caughtoffside.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy. After making his debut in 2022, he was fully integrated into the first team this season under Hansi Flick where he has impressed so far.

According to Caughtoffside, the Spain u21’s performances have caught the attention of United and Liverpool scouts and both clubs are now ready to battle it out over a potential deal.

Liverpool and Man Utd have highlighted his vision and high level of technicality at such a young age as pivotal assets and could be set to make a possible swoop, according to the report.

While both clubs are tussling for the midfielder’s signature, Caughtoffside reports that Premier League rivals, Newcastle United also admire the Spaniard and could challenge Liverpool and United for his signature.

Despite reinforcing their midfield with the addition of Manu Ugarte in the summer and having the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen on their books, United believe Casado could make an instant impact at the club if he joins, according to the report.

For the Reds, the report adds that Casado – who is valued at €15 (£12m) by Transfermarkt – is being viewed as a player who could also play an important role in Arne Slot’s midfield.

Despite strong interest from the Premier League sides, Caughtoffside adds that Barcelona are under no pressure to sell as Cadado has four years left on his contract.

Casado has enjoyed a meteoric rise in form since the appointment of Hansi Flick.

Initially a backup to the injured Marc Benal, the 21-year-old has seamlessly slotted into the defensive midfield role and has proven that his preseason performances were not a fluke.

His possible addition to United’s midfield could see the club move on from the ageing Casemiro and will waste no time to make an immediate impact in the squad.

For Liverpool, Casado’s qualities suit ‘Slot-ball’ and his high-level technical qualities would further impact the team’s performances if he joins.