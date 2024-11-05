Liverpool above all in race to sign Omar Marmoush



According to German outlet BILD, Liverpool have a big advantage over Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign in-form Bundesliga striker Omar Marmoush next summer.

The 25-year-old has been in sensational form for Eintracht Frankfurt this campaign and he has already accumulated 12 goals and 9 assists from just 14 appearances in all competitions.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham were interested in bringing him to the Premier League last summer, but the Egypt international turned them down with a view to joining a much bigger outfit.

BILD now claim that things look different with Manchester United, Chelsea and ‘above all’ Liverpool joining the pursuit. The trio can fulfil his big goal of playing in the Premier League soon.

However, the Reds have a huge advantage over their English rivals as Marmoush’s dream is to succeed his compatriot Mohamed Salah, whose future is uncertain at the Merseyside giants.

Marmoush had a good 2023/24 season with 17 goals and 6 assists from 41 outings. He has taken his performances to another level this campaign with 21 goal contributions in only 14 games.

The Egyptian is clearly enjoying the best phase of his career and there are no surprises that he is attracting high-profile interest.

Liverpool are named as one of his main admirers, but the Anfield heavyweights could assess his performances for the remainder of the campaign. If he can stay consistent, an offer could be on the cards.

Arne Slot’s side are unsure over the future of Salah. The right-sided winger has been exceptional once more this season with 16 goal contributions, but he could walk away when his contract expires next summer.

Liverpool need to have a contingency plan in place. Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo would be a fantastic addition to succeed Salah, but the Reds may also want to bolster the centre-forward department too.

Diogo Jota has been prone to picking up injuries while we are yet to see the best of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo up front in the Premier League. Marmoush could emerge as a possible solution.

Liverpool have officially registered an interest with the player’s advisors and he could be signed for £50 million.