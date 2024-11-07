Tottenham indicate interest in Boca Junior forward Kevin Zenon

Tottenham Hotspur have indicated interest in singing Boca Junior winger Kevin Zenon, according to Caughtoffside.

With club captain Son Heung-min nearing the tail end of his career, it makes sense that the club are now working on reinforcing their squad with another quality winger, who could be slowly integrated into the team and later become an integral part of the squad in future.

Spurs have now earmarked Zenon as a possible transfer target as Caughtoffside claims that Tottenham have expressed ‘concrete interest’ in the Argentina international.

However, the North London club face stern competition for the versatile Argentine star as Premier League rivals including Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton have also expressed interest in the 23-year-old, while European giants including Benfica, Lyon and Napoli are also set to rival Spurs for the attacking ace, as per the report.

With four years remaining in his contract with the 35-time Argentinian champions, Caughtoffside adds that the winger has a meagre release clause of £13m which should be easily affordable for Spurs.

Son’s replacement on the cards?

Tottenham’s captain, Son is currently enjoying the peak of his career at the club. At 32, the South Korean may not have many more years to maintain his elite performances but he’s expected to see most of the remaining years of his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having solidified himself as a legend at the club.

Spurs are now looking at possible replacements who could be ready to deputise for the South Korean forward before being fully integrated into the first team fold when he eventually departs.

One of the names on Spurs’ agenda is Zenon, who has been one of the standout performers in the Argentine League this campaign.

The 23-year-old performances for the Blue and Gold earned him a deserving call-up to the Argentine national team where he has made four caps.

His versatility also presents an attractive proponent for Ange Postecoglou, who could utilise the youngster in a variety of positions including left-back and attacking midfield.

While the North London club seem okay in wide areas, it is pertinent for the club to secure prospects and investing £13m fee for an already established star could be a wise investment if the club pursues the transfer.