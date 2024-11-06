Rice injured but Odegaard travels | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Inter Milan

Arsenal travel to Italy to take on Inter Milan at the San Siro tonight on matchday four of the Champions League. The Gunners are on an unbeaten run in the Champions League and are yet to concede a goal, but face an opponent that has lost just once this season in all competitions and has also not seen its defence breached.

Mikel Arteta’s men will need to put in a far better display at the San Siro compared to what they produced away to Newcastle at the weekend if they want to bring home a positive result.

Here is how Arteta could line-up his side:

Goalkeeper – David Raya has conceded 11 times in the Premier League this season but not even once in the Champions League. He will hope the latter record stays intact when he starts in goal against Internazionale.

Defenders – Ben White came off the bench against Newcastle and could be in for a starting berth against Inter at right back, while Jurrien Timber will continue to feature on the left side of the backline. Gabriel and William Saliba will have to be at their best when they also play together in the heart of Arsenal’s defence on Wednesday night.

Rice misses out as a precaution

Midfielders – Declan Rice’s absence has been confirmed from Arsenal’s travelling party to Milan. The English international has picked up a knock but it’s not thought to be serious and he’s expected to make the cut against Chelsea on Sunday. Thomas Partey is expected to move back into midfield alongside Mikel Merino.

Arsenal have been handed a major boost as Martin Odegaard is in the squad having returned to full training following an ankle injury. The Norwegian won’t be risked from the start so Leandro Trossard might continue in his role as an attacking midfielder against Inter. Bukayo Saka will play on his right and Gabriel Martinelli is expected to retain his place on the left.

Forward – Kai Havertz will lead the line for the Gunners having emerged as an indispensable option in the final third this season.

Here is how Arsenal could look on paper.