Arsenal prepared to bid £101 million to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United

Arsenal have dropped to fifth place in the Premier League after three successive matches without a win. While the dropped points against Liverpool may be forgiven, their offensive displays against Bournemouth and Newcastle United were far from ideal and highlighted a glaring hole in the team – a potent striker.

Football 365 has reported that Mikel Arteta is ‘determined to take Arsenal’s attack to the next level’ and wants the club to sign Swedish international Alexander Isak next year. It is said that the Gunners are ready to go ‘all out’ in backing the Spaniard and are willing to break their own record spending by making an initial bid worth £101 million for the Newcastle United marksman.

It is understood that the Magpies have seen the 25-year-old as an untouchable figure in their squad but in spite of their recent riches due to a Middle Eastern investment, Arsenal’s bid north of £100 million could tempt them into selling Isak. The Londoners already know a lot about the forward, not least after his match-winner against them a few days ago.

Isak would be perfect for Arteta

Kai Havertz has done a good job as the team’s makeshift striker while hopes continue to reduce in Gabriel Jesus. A striker should have arrived at the Emirates Stadium last summer but perhaps better late than never, especially if that means Arsenal could sign a player of Alexander Isak’s calibre – who could certainly be worth the potential club-record fee.

Having already excelled in La Liga, the former Real Sociedad star has settled well in the Premier League. Not only is his goal record impressive, but his creative impact on the game has helped the rest of his teammates thrive too. Isak’s is a profile that Arteta would love to have aboard as it would not require him to compromise on the rest of his players getting into the box.

It will be interesting to see how much of a salary packet Isak demands from Arsenal if he is prepared to leave Newcastle United next year, but it is safe to assume that he might need to be made one of the team’s best paid players, if not the number one. Only time will tell what comes of Arsenal’s interest in him but early signs are for it to be a good match.