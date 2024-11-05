Berbatov claims Man Utd could sign Viktor Gyokeres

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov claims that the Red Devils could sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres to reinforce the frontline next year.

After enduring a dire start to this season, United decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag. Ruben Amorim has been appointed as the new head coach and he will commence his job at Old Trafford on 11th November.

Under the Portuguese boss, Gyokeres has been enjoying a stellar time at Jose Alvalade Stadium in recent times. He made 58 goal contributions last term and guided his team to win the Liga Portugal title.

Now, he has started the new campaign impressively, scoring 20 goals and registering four assists in 16 appearances in all competitions. The Lions are on course to defend their title this season, winning all ten games thus far.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Berbatov now claims that Amorim has a special connection with Gyokeres as the Swedish international has been in tremendous form under his management. So, the Sporting boss might bring the striker with him to Old Trafford.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

Moreover, the former forward states that considering Man Utd strikers have been struggling to find the back of the net in recent times, it would be the right decision to strengthen the attack by signing a prolific goal-scorer like Gyokeres. Berbatov said:

“Viktor Gyökeres is scoring goals for fun right now. I think there’s a special connection with Ruben Amorim, so maybe we’re probably going to see him in a United shirt.”

The record Premier League champions have scored only nine goals in 10 league games thus far this season and only Southampton and Crystal Palace have scored less than them in the league.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the two centre-forwards United currently have at their disposal but both are still very young and need time to develop their career.

Therefore, it would be the right decision to sign an experienced and proven goal-scorer like Gyokeres to reinforce the frontline next year. However, he won’t be cheap as the 26-year-old has a £84m release clause in his existing deal.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions break their back to lure Gyokeres to Old Trafford to reinforce the attacking department.