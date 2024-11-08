Arsenal plotting move for Alexander Isak in 2025



According to Football Insider, Arsenal are plotting a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak next year to solve their striker issues.

The Gunners have had an underwhelming start to the Premier League campaign and they have picked up only 18 points from their opening 10 games. The club are already seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool and they need to build a winning streak going forward to stay in the title pursuit.

Kai Havertz had a good start to the season with a scoring run, but he has struggled to find the back of the net lately. Arsenal could still wait until next summer to make a marquee signing and Football Insider claim that the club are weighing up a big-money move to bring Isak to north London.

Arsenal were widely fancied to recruit a new marksman last summer, but they ended up without making a purchase. The Gunners offloaded Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace. This has left them overly reliant on Havertz with Gabriel Jesus struggling in front of goal for some period of time.

It is unlikely that the Gunners will make a huge outlay during the January transfer window. Even if they have funds to spend, it could be difficult to persuade the Magpies into sanctioning Isak’s sale. The Swede has been hampered by injuries at the Magpies, but he has always returned in tip-top form.

The 25-year-old was out with a broken toe before the international break, but since his return, he has netted in 2 of the last 3 league games including the winner against Arsenal. As things stand, he has yet to commit to a new long-term deal, but Newcastle are still in a strong position to negotiate.

His current contract does not expire until the summer of 2028 and it has been reported that he could cost more than £100 million. Magpies manager Eddie Howe has described him as a ‘world-class‘ striker and Arsenal will have to show ambition with a huge outlay to prise him away next summer.