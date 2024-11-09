Tottenham making moves to sign Jack Grealish

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly making moves to sign Manchester City star Jack Grealish, as per Football Transfers.

The Lilywhites hold a long-term interest in the England international as they attempted to sign him a few years ago when he was playing in the Championship with Aston Villa. However, they eventually failed to get the deal done.

After remaining at Villa Park at that time, the 29-year-old helped his side gain promotion and solidify their place in the Premier League before leaving for Man City back in 2021.

Upon moving to the Etihad Stadium, Grealish has enjoyed great success over the years, winning every possible major competition. However, he never managed to replicate the same performance for the Citizens that he showcased at Aston Villa.

Now, in recent times, he has even found it difficult to play regularly. So, speculation surrounding his future has started to emerge.

Grealish to Tottenham

Football Transfers report that Tottenham’s sporting director Johan Lange has been in touch with the Englishman over a deal to sign him. The two parties first held talks over a potential move in the summer but Daniel Levy didn’t want to match his salary demand so a deal didn’t come to fruition then.

However, Grealish has a good relationship with Lange as the Dane played a key role in the forward’s move to Man City during his time at Villa Park as the sporting director. So, that could help the Lilywhites get this deal done.

Grealish – valued at around £46m by Transfermarkt – still has more than two and a half years left in his current contract. So, Man City are likely to demand a big fee to let him leave the club but Spurs generally don’t spend big for a player – who is at the same age as the City star.

The former Aston Villa man has been playing in the left flank over the years but is also comfortable in the attacking midfield position and the box-to-box role.

Grealish is a top-class player and would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it remains to be seen whether Postecoglou’s side eventually sign the versatile player next year.