Tottenham ‘impressed’ by Facundo Buonanotte and may attempt swoop in 2025

Tottenham Hotspur, like several other clubs around Europe, have invested money on teenagers that have shown a high potential. Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall are evidence of their forward planning while there is also an academy product from Hotspur Way who is being thrown into the first team mix, Mikey Moore.

Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that the latest target on their radar is a South American teenager burgeoning on loan at Leicester City – Facundo Buonanotte. The 19-year-old has three goals and two assists in the Premier League this season and is become an increasingly hot prospect in the English top flight.

It is said that Spurs are ‘impressed’ with the Argentine teenager and would be keen on signing him from his parent club, Brighton & Hove Albion. Leicester City, however, remain interested in his permanent acquisition as well. The Seagulls value him at £41 million, which given the demand for him, could be a reasonable price tag.

Another promising player on Spurs’ radar

TEAMtalk has mentioned that Facundo Buonanotte is on Tottenham’s wish-list as a possible long-term replacement for Son Heung-min. The South Korean’s contract extension has been triggered until 2026 but with his age in mind, Spurs need to chalk up plans for the future. With that said, the 19-year-old could be every bit worth the transfer fee.

Naturally an attacking midfielder, he has played in a slightly deeper, creative role in midfield and on the right wing as well. His adaptability at such a young age, particularly in the Premier League, is an attractive attribute, as is his goal tally. The player is also very good with the ball at his feet and as a result, he promises to be a worthy enough successor for Son as well.

There is no information on whether Leicester City’s loan agreement with Brighton includes any option to buy but the Foxes are already keen on making his transfer permanent, so Tottenham will be in for some stern competition. However, they can offer Brighton and Buonanotte with better financial terms and as a result, Spurs might hold the upper hand early in his race.