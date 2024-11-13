Tottenham plot ambitious swoop to sign Jack Grealish

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make an audacious swoop to sign Manchester City star Jack Grealish, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites have had a topsy-turvy start to this season as while they have defeated Manchester United, Aston Villa and Manchester City thus far this season, they have lost to Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town. Moreover, Spurs lost to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League despite leading 2-0 at halftime.

So, the North London club are currently 10th in the league with 16 points from 11 games but the good news is that they are currently only three points behind the third-placed Chelsea.

Tottenham displayed excellent performances in the opening three games in the Europa League and won all of those games but they were defeated by Galatasaray 3-2 right before the international break.

Now, Football Insider states that Tottenham are keen on strengthening the attacking department next year and have set their sights on the England international.

Grealish to Tottenham

Man City are ready to let the 29-year-old leave the club following his recent struggles to break into Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven but they are unlikely to allow his departure in mid-season and will only sell him next summer.

However, the report says that Grealish wants to continue playing in the Champions League so he might not want to join the Lilywhites if they fail to secure their place in this competition next campaign.

Grealish will enter the final two years of his current contract with the Citizens at the end of this season so the reigning Premier League champions are likely to demand a big fee to sell him at that time having purchased him for a club record £100m fee from Aston Villa a few years ago.

The forward is a versatile player as he has been playing in the left-wing position at the Etihad Stadium in recent years but is also capable of providing cover in the number ten and box-to-box role.

Grealish – valued at around £46m by Transfermarkt – is a Premier League proven player and has the experience of winning big silverware. He would be a statement acquisition for the North London club if they eventually manage to purchase him in 2025.